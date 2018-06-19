FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers overhaul coaching staff under Lue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three assistant coaches are being replaced by the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason after the team let Jim Boylan and Phil Handy go this week.

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The moves come on the heels of post player coach Vitaly Potapenko joining the Memphis Grizzlies.

Boylan, 63, has been an interim head coach in the NBA — with Chicago and Milwaukee — and was part of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA title coaching staff. He began working in the NBA as a scout for the Cavaliers in 1992.

Handy was a player development coach.

According to ESPN, Dan Geriot and Damon Jones are taking on greater responsibilities.

—Field Level Media

