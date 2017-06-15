FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West heads south from Warriors to Clippers: reports
June 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

West heads south from Warriors to Clippers: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Jerry West greets Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Hall of Famer and front office wizard Jerry West will leave his position as a special consultant with the Golden State Warriors to become an advisor for the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Sports Illustrated and several reports on Wednesday.

West, who enjoyed a legendary playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers and whose silhouette is featured on the NBA logo, spent the last six seasons with the Warriors, helping the Oakland-based team win two championships.

The 79-year-old also found success as the Lakers general manager/executive vice president of basketball operations for 18 years, during which he helped the franchise win four NBA titles. He also served as the President of Basketball Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-07 and the team made their first three post season appearances. West met with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers, the team's coach and president of basketball operations, earlier this month but the move cannot become official until his contract with the Warriors expires at the end of June.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

