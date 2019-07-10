Sports News
July 10, 2019 / 2:53 AM / in an hour

NBA approves coach's challenge on one-year trial

2 Min Read

The NFL has a red flag to announce a request for a replay review, and now the NBA will have a twirling index finger for the 2019-20 season.

The NBA approved a coach’s challenge for the upcoming season on a one-year trial basis. Teams get just one challenge per game, even if it is a successful challenge, although plays still will be reviewed without the need for a challenge in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.

A coach’s challenge has been used in the G-League the past two seasons and currently is being used in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. A team must have a timeout in order to challenge a play with the coach requesting the challenge by putting a finger in the air and rotating it in a circle.

If a team requests a challenge without a timeout, a technical foul will be called, and the play will not be reviewed.

Plays that can be reviewed include personal fouls called on a team, basket interference, goaltending and a ball out of bounds.

The NBA has also upgraded its procedures to verify a 2- or 3-point basket in a timely fashion, as well as for a shot-clock violation. A courtside administrator will be on hand at every game to speed up communication with replay officials at NBA offices in Secaucus, N.J.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below