NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger

Face coverings bearing NBA and WNBA team themes are being sold to benefit organizations focused on hunger relief.

Fanatics plans to sell the face coverings, which have been recommended by the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring the logos of all 30 NBA and 12 WNBA teams.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

Proceeds will go to organizations in the United States and Canada. Face coverings are expected to be available Friday on team sites.

—Field Level Media