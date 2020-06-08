Sports News
Report: Replacement players to be permitted

NBA teams will be permitted to carry replacement players who can be added to the active roster in the event of a positive COVID-19 test, ESPN reported.

If a player on the roster tests positive for the coronavirus, they will be quarantined and teammates will be tested.

To fill the vacant roster spot of the player testing positive, a “replacement player” can be called up.

Players on two-way contracts would also be eligible to join the active roster if a team loses a player to injury.

Those rules are yet to be fully approved as the NBA modifies protocol and roster management regulation when the season resumes July 31.

