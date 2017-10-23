FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA: Curry fined $50,000 for tossing mouthpiece
October 23, 2017 / 11:31 PM / a day ago

NBA: Curry fined $50,000 for tossing mouthpiece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Former two-time NBA MVP and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been fined $50,000 by the league for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of a referee during Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) argues with referee Scott Wall (31) during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum, Oct 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA. Memphis defeated Golden State 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Curry threw his mouthpiece in the direction of a referee in response to a no-call on drive with 43.6 seconds remaining in an eventual 111-101 loss for the Warriors.

Curry and teammate Kevin Durant were both ejected from the game after arguing with officials about the incident. Durant was not fined.

“In the grand scheme of things, it’s Game 3, we were playing terrible, I was frustrated because I was fouling and I thought I got fouled on the last play. The reaction was definitely a little over the top,” Curry said, according to ESPN.

Golden State forward Andrew Iguodala was also fined $15,000 by the NBA for verbally abusing an official during the incident.

It is the second instance Curry has been fined by the NBA for throwing his mouthpiece. He was fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd and hitting a fan in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Curry is averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds this season.

