Mavs' Barea has torn Achilles

FILE PHOTO - Dec 31, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) reacts after a call by an official during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran point guard J.J. Barea tore his Achilles tendon in the Dallas Mavericks’ win Friday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Barea, 34, injured his right leg after making a layup and landing awkwardly in the fourth quarter of the game.

An MRI performed Saturday confirmed the injury, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

In his 13th year in the league, with all but three of those seasons in Dallas, Barea is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the Mavericks’ sixth man.

A torn Achilles would end the season for Barea, who is in the final year of his contract. He has said he wants to play two more seasons, according to ESPN.

