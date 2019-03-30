Mavs rookie Doncic out for Sunday's game

Mar 28, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks wing Luka Doncic, competing to be the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, will sit out Sunday’s game at the Oklahoma City Thunder due a right thigh contusion, coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Saturday.

“We’re going to be very prudent with this and make sure that he’s a hundred percent before even thinking about him getting back out there,” Carlisle was quoted as saying in the Dallas Morning News.

Given that, Doncic might also be available when Dallas plays Monday night at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doncic suffered the injury early in Thursday night’s game against Miami during a collision with the Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. Doncic limped off the court but returned to finish the game, playing 31 minutes while not at full strength.

Dallas, out of the playoff contention, has seven games remaining.

Doncic, the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists, having played in 70 of 75 games. He and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (19.0 points, 7.9 assists per game) are the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year.

