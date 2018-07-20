FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
July 20, 2018 / 2:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Report: Ferrell backs out of two-year Mavs deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

After sleeping on it, guard Yogi Ferrell is backing out of a two-year, $5.3 million deal he agreed to with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent reportedly told Yahoo Sports.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and forward PJ Tucker (4) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said Friday morning.

The Mavericks rescinded Ferrell’s $2.9 million qualifying offer last Friday, a move that made Ferrell an unrestricted free agent. The move had been viewed as a formality with Ferrell close to agreement on the new contract that averaged less than the qualifying offer ($2.65).

Ferrell averaged 10.2 points while playing in all 82 games for the Mavericks last season. The 25-year-old started 21 games and also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Ferrell, 25, has averaged 10.6 points in 118 games (50 starts) for Dallas over the past two seasons after originally joining the team as a G-League call-up.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.