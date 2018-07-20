Report: Ferrell backs out of two-year Mavs deal

After sleeping on it, guard Yogi Ferrell is backing out of a two-year, $5.3 million deal he agreed to with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent reportedly told Yahoo Sports.

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell (11) drives to the basket past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and forward PJ Tucker (4)

“We felt uncomfortable and will weigh our options,” agent Cervando Tejeda said Friday morning.

The Mavericks rescinded Ferrell’s $2.9 million qualifying offer last Friday, a move that made Ferrell an unrestricted free agent. The move had been viewed as a formality with Ferrell close to agreement on the new contract that averaged less than the qualifying offer ($2.65).

Ferrell averaged 10.2 points while playing in all 82 games for the Mavericks last season. The 25-year-old started 21 games and also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Ferrell, 25, has averaged 10.6 points in 118 games (50 starts) for Dallas over the past two seasons after originally joining the team as a G-League call-up.

