Mavericks fire team photographer amid harassment allegations

The Dallas Mavericks fired longtime team photographer Danny Bollinger after allegations of sexual harassment, the Dallas Morning News reported Monday, citing multiple sources.

FILE PHOTO: Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks, speaks during the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

According to the report, the Mavericks began investigating Bollinger two weeks ago, a few days after the release of a 43-page report that culminated a seven-month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment in the team’s business offices. The probe found evidence of “disturbing and heartbreaking” workplace misconduct by current and former members of the Mavericks’ organization, the NBA revealed.

As a result of the investigation, owner Mark Cuban donated $10 million to women’s organizations.

Five women accused Bollinger of sexual harassment, which wasn’t part of the larger report, and the team launched an investigation. A Dallas Morning News story published last week detailed their accusations, and Bollinger was sent home from China, where the Mavericks were playing exhibition games. Two of the women said Bollinger had propositioned them for sex “multiple times,” according to the newspaper

Cuban hired his longtime friend Bollinger six months after he bought the Mavs in 2000. A 2002 Sports Illustrated story mentioned that Bollinger introduced Cuban to his future wife in 1997.

