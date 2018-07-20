Mavericks, Nowitzki agree to $5 million deal; G Ferrell agrees to two-year deal

Dirk Nowitzki is coming back for a 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks, as expected.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2015; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) reacts after hitting a three point shot during the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Basketball NBA) *** Local Caption *** 2015-12-31T041025Z_1582705329_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NBA-GOLDEN-STATE-WARRIORS-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS.JPG

Nowtizki, 40, is finalizing a one-year, $5 million contract for the 2018-19 season, according to a Yahoo Sports report Thursday.

Assuming he appears in at least one game, he will set the NBA record for consecutive seasons with one franchise by returning to the Mavericks, breaking a tie he currently shares with Kobe Bryant.

Dallas declined the option on Nowitzki’s contract earlier this offseason to improve its cap flexibility, but both sides expected a new agreement.

Nowitzki started 77 games last season, averaging 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds. Nowitzki enters next season first among active players in points, games played, minutes, field-goal attempts, and defensive rebounds.

With 31,187 points, Nowitzki is currently sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list — 232 points behind Wilt Chamberlain and 149 points ahead of LeBron James.

Also Thursday, the Mavs and guard Yogi Ferrell agreed to a two-year, $5.3 million deal, according to reports.

Ferrell averaged 10.2 points while playing in all 82 games for the Mavericks last season. The 25-year-old started 21 games and also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Ferrell, 25, has averaged 10.6 points in 118 games (50 starts) for Dallas over the past two seasons.

The Mavericks rescinded Ferrell’s $2.9 million qualifying offer last Friday, a move that made Ferrell an unrestricted free agent. But the move was viewed as a formality with Ferrell close to agreement on the new contract that averaged less than the qualifying offer ($2.65).

—Field Level Media