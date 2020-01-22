Mavericks center Powell suffers 'severe' Achilles injury

Dallas Mavericks starting center Dwight Powell suffered a “severe” right Achilles injury during Tuesday night’s 110-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle confirmed.

Jan 21, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) reacts to an injury during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old collapsed to the floor when his right leg appeared to give out while he was attempting to drive to the basket with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

“It’s a somber night with Dwight’s situation,” Carlisle said. “He’s going to have an MRI (Wednesday). Right Achilles injury feared to be severe, but we won’t know for sure until the diagnostic tests are done. It’s a real tough one.”

In his sixth NBA season, Powell is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 26.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 63.8 percent from the field through 40 games, with 37 starts.

Powell was drafted in the second round by Charlotte in 2014. He was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then to the Boston Celtics before making his NBA debut with the Celtics on Nov. 14, 2014.

Boston traded Powell and Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks for Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, Brandan Wright and two draft picks on Dec. 18, 2014.

Through 371 career games (89 starts), the 6-foot-10 Powell has averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Mavericks in July 2019.

A Toronto native, Powell was expected to help Team Canada attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

—Field Level Media