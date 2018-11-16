Nuggets name WNBA's Bird to front office role

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Women's Preliminary Round Group B USA v Serbia - Youth Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 10/08/2016 Sue Bird (USA) of USA competes. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

Veteran WNBA star Sue Bird will join the front office of the Denver Nuggets, the NBA team announced Friday.

She will have the title of basketball operation associate, according to Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations.

“We are very excited to have Sue join our organization,” he said. “Her resume certainly speaks for itself and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective.”

Bird recently completed her 16th WNBA season, all with the Seattle Storm, who made her the No. 1 overall pick in the league’s 2002 draft. She is an 11-time All-Star and five-time All-WNBA first-team selection. She has won three WNBA titles and ranks first in the league in career games (508), first in career minutes played (16,173), first in assists (2,831), seventh in points (6,154), third in made three-pointers (855) and fifth in steals (652).

“I’m really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization,” Bird, 38, said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best.”

