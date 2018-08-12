Nuggets' Thomas apologizes for comments criticizing Cleveland

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas quickly apologized Saturday night after a video posted on social media surfaced in which he called the city of Cleveland “a.”

Thomas later posted an apology on Twitter, and then posted an additional video on Instagram saying, “Cleveland wasn’t that bad. ... The situation just wasn’t the best.”

“I apologize for my choice of words about Cleveland,” Thomas tweeted. “I was on my live playing around. They don’t show you everything for a reason smh. Right after that I clarified what I said.... All love to everybody who had love for me in Cleveland.”

Thomas, 29, was traded last offseason to the Cavaliers in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston. However, he was recovering from a hip injury and did not play for the Cavaliers until Jan. 2.

His scoring average in Cleveland slipped to 14.7 points per game after he averaged 28.9 points with the Celtics the season before. In February, the Cavaliers traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas signed a minimum contract with the Nuggets last month.

