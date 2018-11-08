Nuggets' Jokic fined $25K for using anti-gay slur

FILE PHOTO: Oct 20, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the NBA for using derogatory and offensive language during a post game interview, the league announced Wednesday.

Jokic used an anti-gay slur when asked a question about Chicago Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. after a game on Oct. 31.

Carter recorded 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots in the contest. The Nuggets defeated the Bulls 108-107 in overtime.

Jokic, 23, is averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds and 7.7 assists through 10 games this season.

—Field Level Media