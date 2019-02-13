Nuggets G Thomas set for season debut

Feb 11, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas (0) on the bench in the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas is set to make his season debut Wednesday night after recovering from hip surgery nearly 11 months ago, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Denver plays host to the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas, 30, has not played in a game since March 22, 2018 while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract as a free agent with the Nuggets last summer, with Denver being his third team in less than a year and sixth of his career.

Thomas has averaged 18.9 points and 5.1 assists per game during his oft-injured career that began in the 2011-12 season after he was selected with the last pick in the draft by Sacramento. His finest success came with the Boston Celtics, as he averaged 24.7 points per game in two-plus seasons — including a career-best 28.9 points in 2016-17.

But he has been plagued by hip problems since late in the 2016-17 season, with the injury forcing him out after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, which won in five games.

He was traded to the Cavaliers after that season in a swap involving All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. Injuries that limited him to 15 appearances and an apparent lack of on-court chemistry with then-Cavs star LeBron James led to a trade to the Lakers, where he played just 17 games last season before surgery in late March.

