June 11, 2018 / 5:58 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Report: NBA coach of the year Casey picked as Pistons coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Toronto Raptors head coach Dwayne Casey yells out to an official on a non-call against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Arizona, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

ESPN reported Monday that Casey, who was fired by the Toronto Raptors after a second-round playoff loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, was selected from a coaching pool that also included Michigan head coach John Beilein.

The Pistons parted ways with general manager Jeff Bower in addition to coach Stan Van Gundy. The search for a new coach and a new GM was left primarily to Ed Stefanski, who was hired at the end of the season as a senior adviser to owner Tom Gores.

Van Gundy was head coach and president of basketball operations. The Pistons have recorded just one winning season in the past 10 years.

The club also interviewed former Milwaukee Bucks coach and NBA great Jason Kidd, Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard — a former Fab Five star at Michigan — and TNT analyst Kenny Smith.

—Field Level Media

