January 31, 2018 / 3:18 AM / in 7 hours

Pistons' Drummond to replace injured Wall in All Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond will replace the injured John Wall in next month’s All Star Game, the NBA announced on Tuesday. Washington point guard Wall has been bothered by a left knee injury and will undergo surgery that is expected to sideline him for close to two months.

Drummond will now join LeBron James’ squad instead of five-time All Star Wall.

Commissioner Adam Silver chooses injury replacements from the same conference as the injured All Star. It is the second All Star berth for Drummond, who is averaging 14.7 points and an NBA-leading 15.1 rebounds this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

