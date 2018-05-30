FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018

Report: Pistons to interview Kenny Smith for head coach opening

The Detroit Pistons will interview two-time NBA champion and current TNT analyst Kenny “The Jet” Smith for their head coaching vacancy, Yahoo! Sports reports.

If hired, the 53-year-old Smith would replace Stan Van Gundy. The Pistons parted ways with veteran coach and president of basketball operations earlier this month after going 152-176 in four seasons.

Smith played nine games for the Pistons during the 1996-97 season, his last of 10 in the NBA.

While he has no NBA coaching experience, Smith interviewed for the New York Knicks’ coaching job earlier this year. The Knicks opted to hire former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale instead.

Smith averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 assists over 737 career NBA games, but is most remembered for his run with the Houston Rockets from 1990 to 1996. The former No. 6 overall pick teamed with Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon to win back-to-back championships with the Rockets in 1994 and 1995.

—Field Level Media

