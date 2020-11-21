Pistons land Mason Plumlee, Okafor, Josh Jackson

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The Detroit Pistons beefed up their front court on Friday, agreeing to free agent deals with Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson, ESPN reported.

Plumlee landed a three-year, $25 million deal, according to ESPN. Okafor got a two-year contract and Jackson reached an undisclosed deal with the Pistons, per ESPN. (edited)

All three players were reserves for their teams last year.

Plumlee, 30, averaged 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 61 games (one start) for the Denver Nuggets last season. In his seven-year NBA career, which has included stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver, he has career averages of 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Plumlee, a 2013-first round draft pick by the Nets out of Duke, has two brothers who have played in the NBA, Miles and Marshall. However, neither Miles nor Marshall appeared in the 2019-20 season.

Okafor, another Duke product, put up 8.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 30 games (nine starts) for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, down from his career norms of 11 and five. The 24-year-old started his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, who made him a first-round pick in 2015, and he subsequently played for the Nets before spending the past two seasons in New Orleans.

Jackson, 23, was a first-round pick of the Suns in 2017, and he played two seasons in Phoenix before he was with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019-20. He averaged career lows of nine points and three boards last season, lowering his career marks to 11.9 and 4.3, respectively. Jackson also appeared in the G League in 2019-20.

--Field Level Media