Veteran forward Diaw announces retirement

Veteran forward Boris Diaw announcement his retirement on Thursday after 14 NBA seasons.

Apr 26, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward Boris Diaw (33) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (L) in game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.

Diaw made his announcement on Twitter, which included a link to a French-speaking video also featuring former San Antonio Spurs teammate Tony Parker and former NBA player Ronny Turiaf.

“This is it... It was a good run,” the French-born Diaw said.

Diaw averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 1,064 NBA games with the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns, the then-Charlotte Bobcats, San Antonio and the Utah Jazz.

He averaged a career-best 13.3 points for the Suns during the 2005-06 season. He was named the league’s Most Improved Player following that season.

Diaw was a key reserve for San Antonio later in his career. He was a member of the Spurs when they defeated the Miami Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Diaw didn’t play in the NBA last season. He played for Levallois Metropolitans, a pro team in France.

