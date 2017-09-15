FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Basketball: Diaw returning to native France, say reports
September 15, 2017 / 12:49 AM / in a month

Basketball: Diaw returning to native France, say reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Veteran NBA forward Boris Diaw is returning to his native France after signing a contract to play for Paris-Levallois this season, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Helsinki, Finland - September 5, 2017 - France's Boris Diaw and Poland's Aaron Cel in action. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS

Diaw’s contract includes the opportunity to opt out for both NBA and European teams, so he could sign with an NBA team late in the season.

Diaw averaged just 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 17.6 minutes in 73 games, including 33 starts, for the Utah Jazz last season, which was his 14th in the NBA.

Diaw helped Utah reach the second round of the playoffs in 2016-17.

The Jazz waived the 35-year-old Diaw this summer. His $7.5 million salary would have been guaranteed if he had not been waived by July 15.

