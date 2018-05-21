Doncic's NBA decision coming 'soon' after Euroleague title

Top NBA prospect Luka Doncic led Real Madrid over defending Euroleague champions Fenerbahce 85-80 to claim the league title on Sunday in Belgrade, Serbia, earning Final Four MVP honors in the process.

Basketball - Euroleague Final Four Final - Real Madrid vs Fenerbahce Dogus Istanbul - Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia - May 20, 2018 Real Madrid's Luka Doncic celebrates REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The triumph capped the Euroleague season, quickly turning attention to whether or not Doncic will leave Spain to join the NBA next season.

“I will tell about all at the right time,” Doncic, who scored 15 points on eight field-goal attempts in the win, told ESPN after the game. “Right now I just want to celebrate with my team. Soon I will tell.”

The 19-year-old Slovenian star told Eurohoops.net last week that he was not yet sure about his NBA plans, saying, “We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season.”

Doncic has until June 11 to withdraw from the NBA draft, which will be held June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 6-foot-8 point forward is widely considered a top-five prospect and a possible contender to go first overall to the Phoenix Suns, who won last week’s lottery. Newly hired Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov coached Doncic and the Slovenian national team last year as it won the first European Championship in the country’s history.

The Suns are also expected to consider Arizona center DeAndre Ayton and Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, among others, and general manager Ryan McDonough said earlier this week he is open to a trade.

If Doncic doesn’t go first overall, ESPN reports the “growing consensus among NBA decision-makers” at Sunday’s championship game is that the Sacramento Kings (picking second) and the Atlanta Hawks (third) would pass on the Slovenian for a state-side talent, making it possible Doncic could be available to the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 4 or Dallas Mavericks at No. 5.

—Field Level Media