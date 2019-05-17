NBA dismisses Evans from league for drug violation

Apr 17, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans (12) reacts during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreke Evans was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on Friday for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program.

Evans, a 10-year NBA veteran who played last season for the Indiana Pacers and was an unrestricted free agent, is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.

The NBA, NBA teams, and the NBA Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a player’s suspension or dismissal from the league.

The Pacers released a statement, saying, “The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy. We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

The last player to be banned from the NBA for a violation of the drug policy was O.J. Mayo on July 1, 2016.

Evans, 29, averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 20.3 minutes in 69 games last season, his first with the Pacers.

Evans, the fourth pick in the 2009 draft out of Memphis, averaged a career-best 20.1 points as a rookie with the Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-6 guard has played for the Kings (2009-13, 2017), the New Orleans Pelicans (2013-17), the Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18) and the Pacers.

He has a career average of 15.7 points.

—Field Level Media