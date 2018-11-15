Pair of women among five new full-time NBA referees

FILE PHOTO: Oct 24, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; NBA referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich(75) during the first half between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The NBA on Thursday promoted five referees to full-time status, including the fourth and fifth women in league history to achieve full-time status.

The new officials, all of whom have been working in the G League, are Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago, Mousa Dagher, Matt Myers and Phenizee Ransom.

“These officials have excelled in the specific performance areas that warranted working NBA games on a regular basis,” NBA vice president and head of referee development and training Monty McCutchen said in a release. “All five referees have achieved the pinnacle of their profession and will continue to work on their craft as they join the NBA officiating staff.”

All five officials will continue to also work in the G League, as, per the release, “all NBA referees with fewer than four years of service in the NBA work NBA G League games to gain additional experience as crew chiefs and develop as leaders.”

Moyer-Gleich, from Camp Hill, Pa., has also officiated in the WNBA. Her first NBA regular-season game was on Oct. 22. Sago, from Farmington, Mo., has officiated in the WNBA for three seasons and also officiated her first regular-season NBA game on Oct. 22.

Violet Palmer and Dee Katner became the first two female full-time NBA officials in 1997. Both no longer officiate but Lauren Holtkamp, the third full-time female official in the NBA, is still active.

