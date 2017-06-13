Profile of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors

Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) falls over the back of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the third quarter in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday to win their second NBA championship in three seasons.

* NBA titles: Five (2017, 2015, 1975, 1956, 1947)

* The franchise was founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, a charter member of the Basketball Association of America.

* Won a championship in the inaugural season of the BAA, a league that would eventually become the National Basketball Association after its third season.

* Captured their second championship in Philadelphia in the 1955-56 season during an era that included future Basketball Hall of Famers Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnston.

* In 1959, the Warriors signed draft pick Wilt Chamberlain. Known as "Wilt the Stilt," the athletic, 7-foot-1 Chamberlain led the league in scoring his first seven seasons, shattering NBA scoring records and changing the NBA style of play forever.

* Chamberlain, who went on to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, scored a record 100 points for Philadelphia during a 1962 game against the New York Knicks.

* Relocated to San Francisco in 1962 and were renamed as the San Francisco Warriors.

* In 1971, the Warriors moved across San Francisco Bay to Oakland, and changed their geographic name to Golden State to symbolize the entire state of California.

* Won their first NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 when they pulled off a major upset by sweeping the heavily favored Washington Bullets in four games.

* Warriors finished the 2015-16 regular season with a 73-19 record, eclipsing the previous mark (72-10) set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

* Starting point guard Stephen Curry emerged as one of the game's most gifted shooters of all-time and is the NBA's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player.

* Head coach: Steve Kerr. A five-time NBA champion as a player, Kerr in 2015 became the first rookie coach to win an NBA title since the Los Angeles Lakers' Pat Riley in 1982.

* In 2017 the Warriors set a record by winning their first 15 games of the playoffs, one win short of an unprecedented perfect postseason run.

* 2016-17 regular season record: 67-15, first overall

* Path to Finals: Won Pacific Division; Beat Portland 4-0 in Western Conference quarter-finals; beat Utah 4-0 in conference semi-finals; beat San Antonio 4-0 in conference final; beat Cleveland 4-1 in NBA Finals.