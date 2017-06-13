Factbox: Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with the series MVP award after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals on Monday after leading his team to a 4-1 series win over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

* A basketball prodigy as a youth who was one of the best prospects in the Washington, D.C.-area basketball scene, Durant attended the University of Texas where he had an outstanding freshman season before opting to turn professional.

* Drafted second overall in 2007, Durant went on to average 20.3 points per game in his rookie campaign with the Seattle SuperSonics, one of the few bright spots during the team's dismal season, and was a runaway winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

* Beginning with the NBA's 2009–10 campaign, Durant led the league in total points for five straight seasons and in scoring average four times. He was named Most Valuable Player for the 2013–14 season after setting career highs of 32 points and 5.5 assists per game.

* Collected Most Valuable Player honors in leading Team USA to gold at the 2010 FIBA World Championship and was the U.S. team's top scorer at the 2012 London Olympics by averaging a U.S. Olympic record 19.5 points a game during their undefeated run to the gold medal.

* An eight-times NBA All-Star, Durant has appeared in five Western Conference finals and two NBA Finals, the first in 2012 where his former Oklahoma City team lost in five games to the Miami Heat.

* Was named the unanimous 2017 NBA Finals Most Valauable Player after averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the best-of-seven series, which the Warriors won in five games.