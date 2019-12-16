Sports News
Reports: NBPA, G League players discuss forming union

FILE PHOTO: Portland Trail Blazers Shareef Abdur-Rahim (33) reaches for a loose ball during the third quarter of NBA game played against the Boston Celtics in Portland, Oregon on December 9, 2004. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola SD/LA

The National Basketball Players Association and the developmental G League are discussing the possibility of the players unionizing, according to multiple reports Monday.

The players are taking part in the G League Showcase in Las Vegas this week, and union officials will meet with players there. The two sides are interested in a collective bargaining agreement that would include “salaries, broader benefit packages and travel,” ESPN reported.

The players are expected to vote on forming a union following the showcase.

“We support the players’ right to unionize,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim told ESPN in a statement. “We view this as a positive thing and are looking to continue to grow our league for the players to develop and accomplish their dreams.”

The G League is the NBA’s official minor league. The Athletic reported the base salary for a G League player rose to $35,000 in 2018.

