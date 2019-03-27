Warriors suspend forward Bell for one game

FILE PHOTO: Mar 22, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell attends the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Kyle Terada/ File Photo

The Golden State Warriors suspended forward Jordan Bell for Wednesday night’s game at Memphis because of “conduct detrimental to the team.”

The team did not provide details about the transgression while making the announcement.

Bell, a second-year player out of Oregon, is averaging 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 11.4 minutes in 61 games this season.

He contributed 4.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 57 games (13 starts) as a rookie to help the Warriors win the NBA championship.

Golden State entered Wednesday night’s game tied with Denver at 50-23 atop the Western Conference standings.

