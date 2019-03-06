NBA: Aussie center Bogut joining Warriors for NBA return

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Semifinal - Men's Semifinal Australia v Serbia - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/8/2016. Andrew Bogut (AUS) of Australia reacts after his team's loss to Serbia. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Andrew Bogut, one of the most decorated players in Australian basketball, has signed on for a second stint with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the team said on Wednesday.

Bogut, who won a championship with Golden State in 2015, is coming off a season with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) in which he was named the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Warriors, who are first in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

Melbourne-born Bogut played in 30 games with the Kings, averaging 11.4 points, a league-high 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks.

The 34-year-old center, who last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign, is expected to help shore up the Warriors big-man depth as they chase a third consecutive NBA championship and fourth in five seasons.