NBA: Aussie center Bogut signs with reigning champion Warriors

(Reuters) - Andrew Bogut, one of the most decorated players in Australian basketball, has signed on for a second stint with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors, the team said on Wednesday.

Bogut, who won a championship with Golden State in 2015, is coming off a season with the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) in which he was named the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Warriors, who are first in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, did not disclose the terms of the agreement yet multiple reports said the deal for the 13-year NBA veteran was expected to be a one-year minimum contract.

Bogut became Australia’s first number one NBA draft pick when Milwaukee selected him in 2005 and spent his first seven seasons with the Bucks before joining the Warriors where he was a starting big man for their championship run in 2015.

He was also with Golden State when they lost the 2016 NBA Finals despite holding a commanding 3-1 series lead over Cleveland.

Bogut went on to have brief stints with Dallas, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers and was an unsigned free agent when he joined Sydney last April.

Upon joining the Kings, Bogut was emphatic about his plans to play out the duration of his two-year contract with the purple and gold, saying at the time there were “no outs” in his deal if an NBA team should become interested.

The 34-year-old towering center, who last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 campaign, is expected to help shore up the Warriors big-man depth as they chase a third consecutive NBA championship and fourth in five seasons.

In four seasons with Golden State, including the record-setting 73-win 2015-16 campaign, Bogut moved into second on the team’s all-time field goal percentage list.

Melbourne-born Bogut, a stalwart for Australia who has appeared in three Olympic Games, played in 30 games with the Kings, averaging 11.4 points, a league-high 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 blocks.