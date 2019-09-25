Warriors sign Chriss to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Mar 18, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss (3) dunks in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have signed free-agent forward Marquese Chriss to a one-year deal, according to a report Tuesday by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Subsequent reports add that the deal is not guaranteed.

Chriss, picked eighth overall in the 2016 draft by the Phoenix Suns, split the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 43 games. Overall, Chriss’ has averaged in 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 197 games over three seasons.

In his first season with the Suns, Chriss was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 9.2 points per game.

—Field Level Media