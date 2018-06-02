FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 8:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Warriors' Iguodala 'still doubtful' for Game 2, Kerr says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is still considered doubtful for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Saturday.

May 30, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) addresses the reporters during NBA Finals media day at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala has missed Golden State’s last five playoff games, including Thursday’s 124-114 overtime win in Game 1, with a left knee injury.

“Just day-to-day. I don’t, we don’t think about what’s going to happen later on. It’s just each day he’s getting a little better,” Kerr told reporters. “He’s still doubtful for tomorrow, but making some strides.”

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 13 games this postseason. Iguodala last played in Game 3 of Golden State’s Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets.

In the Warriors’ past three Finals meetings with Cleveland, Iguodala has served as a defensive foil to Cavaliers star LeBron James. In Game 1, James amassed 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

—Field Level Media

