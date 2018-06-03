Warriors' Thompson questionable, Iguodala doubtful for Game 2

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is questionable and forward Andre Iguodala is still considered doubtful for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

May 30, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) addresses the reporters during NBA Finals media day at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson suffered a left ankle sprain when he was inadvertently undercut by Cavaliers guard JR Smith during a play in the first quarter of Golden State’s 124-114 overtime win in Game 1 Thursday. Iguodala has missed Golden State’s last five playoff games with a left knee injury.

Thompson, who would return to finish with 24 points in Game 1, was seen limping during the Warriors’ practice session Saturday.

“My ankle is just sore. It’s a little stiff at the moment, but I’m going to do what I can in the next 20 hours or so to loosen it up as much as possible, get some stability back,” Thompson told reporters. “I’m optimistic for tomorrow.”

On Iguodala’s status, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “Just day-to-day. I don’t, we don’t think about what’s going to happen later on. It’s just each day he’s getting a little better. He’s still doubtful for tomorrow, but making some strides.”

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP, is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 13 games this postseason. Iguodala last played in Game 3 of Golden State’s Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets.

In the Warriors’ past three Finals meetings with Cleveland, Iguodala has served as a defensive foil to Cavaliers star LeBron James. In Game 1, James amassed 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

—Field Level Media