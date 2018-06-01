Silver in no hurry to make changes despite fourth Warriors-Cavs Final

OAKLAND (Reuters) - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday he was not overly concerned that this year’s NBA Finals pits the Golden State Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a fourth successive year but conceded the league may examine its soft salary cap.

Speaking to reporters prior to Game One in Oakland, Silver said the Cavaliers were back in part due to the transcendent play of forward LeBron James and the Warriors could thank their team chemistry and potent lineup.

“This league is about celebrating greatness and I think that’s what we’re seeing on the floor here. Individual player accomplishment and team accomplishments,” he said.

“I, frankly, can tell from the ratings and from the amount of interest in our playoffs and these Finals that people agree.”

But Silver acknowledged that the Warriors and Cavaliers were both over the league’s soft salary cap, which allows teams to pay salaries above the league’s maximum as long as they also pay the NBA’s escalating luxury tax.

Other leagues, like the NFL, have a hard salary cap all teams must adhere to.

“You have two teams here who are both, with their tax, the highest salaried, highest payroll teams in the league,” he said.

“That’s something we’ll continue to look at but that’s for another day.

“These teams deserve to be here and I think the drama, it couldn’t be more exciting.”

He said the league was interested in finding parity, but did not believe in breaking up good teams just to give others a better shot at a championship.

“You could do more to achieve parity but you don’t want a parity of mediocrity either,” he added.

“You look to find the right balance as a league and it’s something we continue to look at.”

One thing the league was not looking at in the near future was adding another franchise to the 30-team NBA, Silver said.

“Expansion is not on the agenda right now,” he said.