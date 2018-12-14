Report: Cousins' debut likely to be delayed

FILE PHOTO: Nov 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) on the floor before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins began practicing with Golden State’s G-League team in Santa Cruz this week, but his Warriors debut is likely to be delayed until February, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The newspaper cites Santa Cruz Warriors coach Aaron Miles, who said Cousins is “probably not moving as well as he wants to right now” after Wednesday’s practice, his second with the team.

Cousins joined the Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal in free agency with the expectation he could return to the court early in 2019 after recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered last January.

Reports last week hinted Cousins could be ready to play on a minutes restriction as soon as Christmas, while others pointed to a return around New Year’s Day.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr weighed in on the challenges facing Cousins.

“He needs to feel confident with the Achilles, his conditioning, his rhythm, his timing and everything else,” said Kerr. “We’re not going to rush him back. We’re going to help him through that process. When it happens, it happens.”

Cousins has been participating in 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 drills with the Warriors, and Kerr hasn’t suggested the team is ready to place a timeframe on his debut with the club.

—Field Level Media