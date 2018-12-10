Warriors C Cousins practicing with G-League team

Nov 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) on the floor before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

DeMarcus Cousins is scheduled to practice with the Golden State Warriors’ G-League team in Santa Cruz on Monday.

Cousins will participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages, then return to Oakland for the Warriors’ game against the Timberwolves. Barring a setback, he’ll return to Santa Cruz for another workout with the team on Wednesday.

Cousins joined the Warriors on a one-year, $5.3 million deal in free agency with the expectation he could return to the court early in 2019 after recovering from a ruptured Achilles suffered last January.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it’s possible Cousins would play in some G-League games.

“He needs more intense and focused practice time,” Kerr said, adding that the team’s goal is to give Cousins whatever he needs to be confident and comfortable when he’s finally ready for NBA game action.

Cousins has been participating in 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 drills with the Warriors, and Kerr hasn’t suggested the team is ready to place a timeframe on his debut with the club.

Reports last week hinted Cousins could be ready to play on a minutes restriction as soon as Christmas.

