Warriors star Curry taking second swing at Web.com tour

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will play in next week’s Web.com Tour event in the San Francisco Bay Area, the golf entity announced Monday.

Curry will participate in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward for the second straight year. He shot 8-over-par 148 while missing the cut last year in his Web.com tour debut.

The 30-year-old Curry will maintain his amateur status and play on a sponsor’s exemption.

“We are thrilled to announce that Stephen Curry will once again compete in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,” tournament director Trish Gregovich said in a statement. “His debut in 2017 was a tremendous success for our event and brought countless new golf fans to the Web.com Tour.

“Stephen is a role model for kids around the world and a pillar of the Bay Area community, and we are honored to have him play alongside the game’s rising stars in 2018.”

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, long has had a love for the sport of golf and is looking forward to a second experience in a tour environment.

“The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie on-site last year.

“Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

—Field Level Media