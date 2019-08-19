Curry sponsors creation of Howard golf program

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks to the media after game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is known for his threes. At Howard University, he’s all about “fores.”

The NBA superstar will announce a seven-figure donation Monday to establish the first Division I men’s and women’s golf teams in the 152-year history of the historically black college, The Washington Post reported.

“No matter where you come from or what socioeconomic background you had, we all were that kid once upon a time that was just excited about finding out who they were as a person through athletics,” the Golden State Warriors guard told the newspaper.

The three-time NBA champion will make the announcement at Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C.

Howard athletic director Kery Davis said Curry’s donation “was sort of a jolt for us.” The school has not offered the sport since a Division II golf team folded in the 1970s.

“Golf has always been a game of privilege,” Davis said. “An association with the sport can break down barriers.”

Davis told the Post that it will take about a year to hire coaches, recruit student-athletes and find a course to practice and play on.

—Field Level Media