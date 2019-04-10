Warriors' Curry leaves with sprained foot

Golden State guard Stephen Curry left the Warriors’ Tuesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a sprained right foot, but the ailment isn’t expected to affect his readiness for the NBA playoffs.

Curry sustained the non-contact injury when he rolled his foot and ankle while dribbling near the 3-point arc. He immediately fell and lost control of the ball.

The team already was short-handed without key contributors such as Kevin Durant (flu-like symptoms), Klay Thompson (right knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (toe) and Andrew Bogut (rest), yet Golden State beat New Orleans 112-103.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was relatively tight-lipped about the injury after the game — even labeling it an ankle issue when the team had earlier reported it as a sprained foot — but Golden State’s in-game actions spoke louder than his words.

After going to the locker room for an examination, Curry returned to the game briefly, an indication the Warriors don’t believe the injury is serious.

In fact, it was Curry who waved himself off after hitting a shot, clearly not willing to risk further damage with the playoff opener potentially as close as four days away. He finished with five points in nine minutes of action.

“We think he’s going to be fine. He tweaked it,” Kerr told reporters afterward.

The coach then was asked if the Warriors’ Wednesday duel with the Toronto Raptors for the second-best record in the NBA played any role in Curry re-entering the game.

“We would like to win every game,” Kerr responded. “Whatever happens with the seedings, we prioritize our health.”

Golden State already had secured the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

In 2017, Curry also turned his right ankle on the Pelicans’ home court. He missed almost a month because of that injury.

