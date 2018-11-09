Warriors star Curry out at least a game with injury

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a mild to moderate groin strain, the team announced Friday.

November 8, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Curry underwent an MRI exam earlier in the day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr found the results “encouraging,” but he said Curry was disappointed.

However, Curry is expected to miss only a few days and avoided a long-term setback, according to Kerr.

“The MRI looked good in terms of not being too serious,” Kerr said. “But he’s not going to play. It’s kind of something we’re going to evaluate over the next few days. He’s still sore, and it’s a strained groin, basically, is the injury. But the MRI was encouraging, so it will be kind of a day-to-day thing.

“Obviously he won’t do anything crazy. He’s going to be out until he’s healthy and good to go.”

The Warriors have games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter of Thursday’s 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 29.5 points in 12 games.

“He’s a little bummed out, but I think the MRI was basically good news,” Kerr said. “So this doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury. So he’s disappointed, but it could have been a lot worse.”

Quinn Cook will start in Curry’s place against the Nets.

Also, power forward Draymond Green (foot) will miss his second straight game and point guard Shaun Livingston (foot) will sit out his seventh in a row.

“Draymond is really making improvement,” Kerr said, “and Shaun’s going to play some three-on-three today. He needs some time on the court. He’s feeling a lot better, but he’s hardly done anything basketball-wise. We need to get him some live action before we put him into an NBA game.”

—Field Level Media