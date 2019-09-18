Curry planning to play in 2020 Olympics

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is planning to be part of the team that represents the United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“That is the plan, for sure,” Curry told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“You know, obviously knock on wood, you don’t want any injuries or things like that to interfere.”

Team USA is coming off an embarrassing seventh-place finish in the FIBA World Cup.

The U.S. team had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition with NBA players dating to 2005 coming into the tournament, but left without a gold medal for the first time since 2006.

Curry has been on two of the World Cup teams during that stretch, but has yet to compete in the Olympics.

“I’ve never been on the Olympic team. I’ve been on two World Cup championship gold-medal teams. But the Olympics is the experience that I want. And next year will hopefully be it,” said Curry.

The American squad had to cope with more than two dozen defections from NBA stars who backed out of their commitment to play before the tournament. Of the 35 players named last summer as possible members of the roster, only four made it to China: Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Harrison Barnes and Myles Turner.

“We’re still the best,” said Curry, before adding a caveat.

“If we get the guys that are supposed to be there, in terms of, you know, representing us in the Olympic stage and the commitment’s been there, and I think it’ll be there next year.”

