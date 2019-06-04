Injuries add up, Curry keeps splashing

Steph Curry and the Warriors become a more literal description by the game in the NBA Finals.

Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Down Kevin Durant and potentially Klay Thompson, the Warriors enter Game 3 of the Finals striving for a 2-1 series edge. The advantage could double as a massive springboard of momentum with Durant ramping up workouts and Thompson in position to be ready Friday if he’s not on the court Wednesday night.

“Injuries are never fun — most unfortunate part of sports,” Thompson said Tuesday. “I hate missing games. I really do.”

Thompson hurt his hamstring bracing for contact in Game 2. His offense as a perimeter threat will be missed if he’s not ready to go, but perhaps the greatest impact will be his defense against Kawhi Leonard.

“He’s so big and strong, you can’t body him,” Thompson said. “Kawhi just presents a lot of problems. Much different challenge than I’ve faced these last few rounds.

“When I have to stop on a dime or make hard cuts, that’s when I feel (the hamstring) the most.”

Curry saw a unique look from the Raptors in Game 2. He described the defense as “janky” but said the Warriors would be ready for a similar scheme Wednesday.

“A little North Carolina slang. It sounds right. I don’t know what the true definition is,” Curry said Tuesday. “It was innovative. Effective. There were some things we can do better to create better shots. That fourth quarter was just kind of weird overall with the pace and lack of scoring. We weren’t able to create much offense those last six minutes.

“You’ve got to be able to adapt. That’s what the Finals are about. A lot of desperation at certain points. We’ll be ready.”

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has resorted to the unconventional zone to slow down the Warriors.

“We were having trouble getting our defense set up,” Nurse told reporters. “It’s a type of zone. You usually do it when the game is funky and there’s a bad rhythm and you can change it. It seemed to protect the rim better for us and stop some of their cutting. It was good. I don’t know, you’ve got to do something to stop them.”

Curry was held to 23 points in Game 2 but has 57 through two games in these Finals. The playoffs have set up as a Curry revival of sorts, with Durant down since the fifth game of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets.

Thompson thinks he could return Wednesday, but doesn’t want to risk the entire rest of the series by rushing back.

“Nothing changes,” Curry said of the what-if scenarios regarding key players during the postseason, including DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, Durant and Thompson. “Stay consistent with my approach. Every year, training camp or in the Finals, everything in between, we do it by committee. There’s a lot of voices we rely on. Myself, Draymond (Green), Shaun (Livingston). We’re very locked in and focused to adapting to the circumstances that are thrown at us with injuries and uncertainties, who’s going to be able to play and all that.

“Everybody being ready. The way that we play, everybody feels involved on both ends of the floor to impact the game. Not necessarily to score, but to play within the game, share the ball. It’s a style where everybody is going to get touches. We just have to be confident and aggressive. Whoever is healthy, whoever is out there on the floor, feel like you can just help us win the game. A lot of guys showed that resiliency in Game 2.”

