NBA - Curry out of Game One, but 'very likely' for Game Two

April 28 (Reuters) – Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry will sit out the second round playoff opener against New Orleans, but is “very likely” to play Game Two, coach Steve Kerr revealed before tip-off on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 17, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Curry has not played since March 23 due to his sprained left knee but the twice MVP has been back on the practice court and recently completed his first full 5-on-5 scrimmage.

“When you’ve been out five weeks and want to play in the playoffs, I don’t think one scrimmage is enough even though he feels great,” Kerr told reporters.

“He wants to play and he pleaded his case. He wasn’t happy but he understood. So we’re going to sit him tonight and he’s very likely to play in Game Two.”

The defending champion Warriors defeated San Antonio 4-1 in the best-of-seven first round series without him but they will be anxious to welcome him back for the Pelicans series.

Golden State, who are seeking their third NBA title in four years, host Game Two on Tuesday.