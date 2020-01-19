Report: Warriors eye March 1 for Curry return

Dec 27, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have a soft target date of March 1 for the return of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, The Athletic reported Sunday.

Curry broke his left hand in an Oct. 30 game against the Phoenix Suns and was originally believed to have a targeted return of February. There was also some speculation Curry might just sit out the season altogether for the Warriors (10-34), but he has remained intent on making a return.

The six-time All-Star has been shooting without a brace on his hand in workout sessions after the team practices.

After returning from teammate Klay Thompson’s jersey retirement ceremony at Washington State on Saturday, Curry even served as something of a sideline reporter during the Warriors’ 109-95 victory over the Orlando Magic that ended the team’s 10-game losing streak.

“I’ve been making progress,” Curry said, via NBC Bay Area Sports. “No setbacks which is definitely encouraging to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible.”

Curry, 31, already has missed 40 games. The Warriors have another 16 games before the March 1 targeted return date, which is a home contest against the Washington Wizards.

A veteran of 11 seasons and three NBA championships, Curry has averaged 23.5 points per game, with a career best of 30.1 during the 2015-16 season.

—Field Level Media