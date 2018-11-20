NBA fines Warriors’ Durant $25,000 for cursing out fan

FILE PHOTO: Nov 17, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) exchanges words with a Dallas Mavericks fan during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The war of words continues for Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. And this time it cost him.

After last week’s heated argument with teammate Draymond Green just left Durant agitated, he was fined $25,000 on Tuesday for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan,” it was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

The incident occurred with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 112-109 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Through league sources, Yahoo Sports reported that Durant told a heckler in the crowd at American Airlines Center to “watch the (bleeping) game and shut the (bleep) up.”

Green was the only player suspended for a game (without pay) against the Atlanta Hawks after his Nov. 12 altercation with Durant. With the tirade between the two causing aftershocks at Golden State, there’s speculation that Durant might be ready to move on through free agency in the summer.

He has struggled on the court during the Warriors’ 1-4 stretch, shooting 3-for-21 from 3-point range. He did score 32 points in the loss to the Mavericks, but missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

—Field Level Media