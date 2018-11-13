Warriors' Durant, Green have heated exchange

Golden State All-Stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a heated exchange Monday night following Green’s costly turnover at the end of regulation in the Warriors’ 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors closed the fourth quarter at Staples Center with an 11-0 run and had a chance to win in the final seconds, knotted at 106-106. Green grabbed a rebound and dribbled up the court before fumbling the ball in traffic at the top of the key.

After the buzzer sounded and the players went to the bench, Durant appeared frustrated that Green did not pass him the ball under the basket. Television cameras captured their animated conversation, but both players declined to discuss what was said.

“It don’t matter,” Green told The Mercury News after the game. “You all are going to report what you want to report.”

Golden State teammate Shaun Livingston characterized the exchange between Durant and Green as “just team spirit.”

“Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened,” Livingston said. “Obviously, Dray had the turnover. Guys might have thought they were open or wanted the basketball, didn’t get it. Things happen like that in sports. But it was good to see some fire, some emotion.”

The two-time defending champion Warriors, who were playing without star guard Stephen Curry (groin strain), are 11-3 this season. They are back in action Tuesday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

