Kerr: Durant could play after just one practice

FILE PHOTO: May 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) controls the ball as Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (17) defends during the second quarter in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Steve Kerr still doesn’t know when star forward Kevin Durant will rejoin the Golden State Warriors, but the coach said that day is getting closer.

Durant won’t play Sunday night at Toronto in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but conceivably could be cleared to play after just one practice, Kerr said.

Durant hasn’t practiced or played since injuring his right calf on May 8 during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“It’s feasible,” Kerr said. “But again, it’s really a day-to-day thing. If we had a crystal ball, we would have known a long time ago what we were dealing with. It’s just an injury; there’s been a lot of gray area. So literally it’s just day to day and how the progress is coming. And at this point he’s still not ready.”

Durant was on the floor with the team to start Saturday’s practice but went to the locker room.

“Kevin is fine,” Kerr said. “He didn’t go through our shootaround. He’s with our trainer, so he’s out obviously. Another day, another step forward in his rehab progress.”

The series will move to Oakland, Calif., with Game 3 on Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

—Field Level Media