Durant still limited, unlikely to play in games 1-2

Kevin Durant resumed light workouts in his recovery from a calf injury, but the Golden State Warriors are not expecting the All-Star forward to be on the court for the first two games of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

FILE PHOTO: May 6, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in game four of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Durant’s exercise consists of stationary shooting on his own, and head coach Steve Kerr said he’s not ready for full team workouts or 5-on-5 play.

“We’ll see where it goes from here. This is where the fact that there’s a lot of days in between games during the Finals helps us, so we’ll see,” Kerr said. “If he did anything on the court, it would’ve been pretty light. I know he’s been out kinda shooting some shots, but I haven’t talked to (Warriors director of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Celebrini) today, so I’m not exactly sure what he’s done today.”

Kerr also doesn’t know if center DeMarcus Cousins will be ready for Thursday’s Game 1.

Cousins is coming back from a torn left quadriceps muscle suffered in the opening series of the postseason. He has practiced on a limited basis and done fullcourt workouts since the end of the Western Conference finals.

Cousins still isn’t 100 percent, Kerr said, because he’s only been able to participate in two scrimmages.

“The timing of this whole thing is tricky because he misses two months,” Kerr said. “It always takes big guys longer to find their rhythm; the speed of their game is so fast. If this was the regular season, this would be simple: Put him back in the starting lineup, and give him his minutes and let him work his way back in and find his rhythm. It’d be an easy one. But we’re going into Game 1 of the Finals.”

Without Durant this postseason, the Warriors are 5-0, winning a closeout game against the Houston Rockets and sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant is eager to return to the floor in part because he believes he’s being cast as a Warriors outsider.

“I’m just taking it a second at a time. Everything we do in the weight room, I just try to focus on that rep, not try to think too far down the line,” Durant said.

—Field Level Media