Durant tossed from Warriors' win over Magic
December 2, 2017 / 4:07 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Durant tossed from Warriors' win over Magic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Golden State’s Kevin Durant became the latest high-profile player to be ejected from a game when he was thrown out of the Warriors’ 133-112 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Dec 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA;Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on as he walks off the court after he was ejected against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Durant made a shot with just under five minutes remaining in the game and yelled at a referee for a foul call as he ran back down court. The exchange earned Durant a technical and immediate ejection.

“I guess I tried to show him up, and he didn’t like it so he threw me out,” Durant told reporters after finishing with 25 points in the win.

“The refs run the game so if they’re not feeling good today they can just make any decision they want. I have to know that they have all the power and shut up and take it.” Cleveland’s LeBron James was ejected from a game on Tuesday and New Orleans’ Anthony Davis on Wednesday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
